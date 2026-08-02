Amsterdam hosts WorldPride canal parade with focus on equal rights

Additional security accompanied Amsterdam’s WorldPride canal parade on Saturday (August 1), as hundreds of thousands of people gathered one week after a deadly attack at Berlin Pride.

Organisers and participants regarded the event as both a celebration and a protest whose purpose had become more pressing following the violence in Germany.

One person was killed, and more than 30 others were injured in Berlin when a van was driven into a crowd.

German police later shot dead the suspect.

In response, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema announced further security precautions without specifying what they would involve.

Police were visible throughout Amsterdam during the parade, patrolling by bicycle, jet ski, boat and car.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Netherlands’ first openly gay prime minister, also attended, and the event passed off safely.

Martijn Albers, a spokesperson for Amsterdam Pride, maintained that the additional protection would not alter the event’s emphasis on inclusion.

“The aim of terrorism is to spread fear, and we must not give in to that,” Albers said.

Away from the security operation, scores of boats decorated with rainbow flags and balloons travelled along the canals.

Large crowds wearing colourful outfits packed the banks and cheered as the vessels passed.