UN Women Urges Corporate Leaders to Champion Gender Equality as a Business Imperative

UN Women consultant Sara D'anzeo urged business leaders to turn gender inclusion into measurable action ahead of International Women's Day.

A UN Women consultant has challenged Thailand's business community to treat gender equality not as a social obligation but as one of the most powerful economic opportunities available to them, speaking at a leadership forum in Bangkok days before International Women's Day.

Sara D'anzeo, a sustainable finance consultant of the UN Women Asia Pacific Regional Office, delivered the keynote address at the EMPOWERHER Asia Leadership Forum 2026 on Thursday, an event hosted by The Crest Haus.

The forum, which brought together executives and senior leaders from across the region, was held in recognition of the pivotal role of women in leadership and to mark the upcoming International Women's Day on 8 March.

"Gender equality is not a problem — it is an opportunity. It is the biggest unfinished business of our time," D'anzeo told the audience, citing projections that achieving gender parity could contribute $342 billion (approximately 11.5 trillion baht) to the global economy by 2025, while removing barriers to women's full economic participation could increase global output by as much as 20 per cent.

D'anzeo, who works across capital markets in the region through UN Women's Gender Action Lab — a programme supported by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) — described how she pivoted her own career eight years ago after concluding that professional advancement alone was insufficient.