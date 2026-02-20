“The CrestHaus” Marks International Women’s Day by Convening Asia’s Most Influential Women Leaders at the “EmpowerHER Asia Leadership Forum 2026: Write Your Next Chapter”

Together, these pillars ensure a comprehensive leadership experience that spans vision, capability, and connection. The forum features accomplished women at board and C-suite levels who will share strategic insights and real-world perspectives, joined by senior executives from Thailand’s leading organizations contributing thought leadership across diverse sectors.



Program highlights include:

“The Power of the Rewrite: Reinventing Leadership with Purpose” featuring Sara D’Anzeo of UN Women Sustainable Finance Consultant, exploring modern leadership anchored in clarity, courage, and intentional reinvention.

"Our Voices, Our Power: Women Shaping Thailand's Future Through Strategic Presence on Boards" This session highlights the collective voice of women board members and corporate governance experts, exploring the role of strategic alliances and sustainable influence in shaping Thailand's future. Speakers include: Khun Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Chairman of the Board, KASIKORNBANK & Toshiba Thailand, Khun Maneerat Anulomsombut, Independent Director, Muang Thai Life and Khun Kulvech Janvatanavit, CEO, Institute of Directors (IOD) Thailand

"Chapters of Change: Rewriting Tomorrow – Leading AI Through a Human-Centric Future in a Geopolitical and Economic Shift" A strategic exploration of AI-era leadership that bridges management, technology, business, and human capital. The session draws global insights from the World Economic Forum and international best practices, offering a forward-looking perspective on leading transformation in times of geopolitical and economic change. The discussion features: Khun Piyada Tansawai, Data and AI Portfolio Lead, IBM Digital Talent for Business (IBMDT), Khun Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, Co-Founder & CEO, Techsauce and Khun Ian Di Tullio, Chief Commercial Officer, Minor Hotels.

"Leading the Next Chapter: Lessons from the C-Suite" This panel session shares strategic perspectives and real-world leadership lessons drawn from C-suite experience, The session features: Khun Mookda Pairatchavet, CEO, Osotspa Public Company Limited, Khun Kanyaratana Chokoonkit, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer, The Mall Group Company Limited and Khun Nonnabhat Paiboon, Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (Thailand) Ltd.

“Special Dialogue: A Meaningful Path in Building a Sustainable Impact Business” — presented with the support of the Cartier Women’s Initiative and featuring Khun Khemupsorn “Cherry” Sirisukha. The session celebrates the power of women uplifting and empowering one another, underscoring the vital role of collaborative networks in driving meaningful societal change and advancing sustainable growth.

“Reset & Rise: A Guided Meditation for Goal Manifestation and Healing” — led by Khun Natalie Glebova, Miss Universe 2005, President at Natalie Glebova Inc. This reflective workshop is designed to cultivate focus and mental balance, empowering participants to step confidently into future leadership roles with clarity and renewed purpose.

"My Wealth, My Decision, My Way: Empowering Women Through Personal Finance" A strategic masterclass on financial planning and wealth stewardship, empowering women leaders to take confident control of their financial future. The session is led by Khun Stephanie Leung, Group Chief Investment Officer, StashAway Thailand, Khun Siratthaya Isarabhakdi, Economic and Financial News Anchor, The Standard Wealth and Khun Lyn Kok, Founder & CEO, Mula-X Holding (Thailand)

“Her Story: The Chapter That Changed Everything” — An inspiring conversation reflecting pivotal moments in the leadership journeys of women navigating global organizations. The session features Khun Kanokkamon Laohaburanakit, Managing Director of Fujitsu (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Khun Chonlakorn Apichattham, Business Growth Director & GM Pepspark - Indochina Foods, Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Co.,Ltd. and Khun Suphanee Anuwongvoravet, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer The CrestHaus.

The forum concludes with “Write It Bold: Strategic Positioning for the Next Chapter of Your Leadership,” presented by executives of The CrestHaus. Synthesizing the day’s insights into actionable strategy — transforming inspiration into confident execution and measurable impact.

Reservations for the EmpowerHER Asia Leadership Forum 2026: Write Your Next Chapter at the Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel on 5 March 2026 from now through 5 March 2026 via Eventpop at https://www.eventpop.me/e/127445. For further updates and event information, please visit the official EmpowerHER Asia Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EmpowerHERAsia.

#EmpowerHERAsiaLeadershipForum #TheCrestHaus #WriteYourNextChapter