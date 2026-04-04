Scientific Breakthrough: Chulabhorn Research Institute Unveils World-First Water-Based Herbal Extract

The Chulabhorn Research Institute debuts a pioneering water-based extraction for ‘Fah Talai Jone’, offering a cost-effective, high-potency fever remedy.
In a significant leap for botanical medicine, the Chulabhorn Research Institute (CRI) has launched a pioneering "water-based" extraction method for the traditional Thai herb Andrographis paniculata, commonly known as Fah Talai Jone.
This marks the first time the herb has been processed using water as a solvent at an industrial scale, ensuring a high-potency product that meets rigorous international pharmaceutical standards.
The new product, branded as PC-1999, was developed in collaboration with Pana Osod Co., Ltd. It represents a modern evolution of traditional Thai medicine, where herbs were traditionally boiled in water.
By refining this ancient knowledge with cutting-edge laboratory techniques, researchers have successfully isolated the herb’s primary active compound, Andrographolide, without the need for chemical alcohols.
Purity and Potency
Assoc Prof Dr Chusak Limsakul, CRI vice president, presided over the launch, highlighting that the water-based technique is not only more environmentally friendly but also more cost-effective than standard alcohol-based extractions.
Crucially, the CRI has developed a sophisticated analysis method to monitor four distinct active compounds simultaneously, ensuring each 230mg capsule delivers a precise 10mg dose of Andrographolide.
Independent dissolution testing has confirmed that this water-extraction technology allows the body to absorb the medicinal properties more effectively than previous versions.
A Legacy of Research
The "PC-1999" project is the culmination of decades of academic rigour. Since 2004, the CRI has published 18 research papers on the herb in leading international journals.
For the 2024 fiscal year, the project was awarded the "Very Good" National Research Award by the National Research Council of Thailand.
The initiative also carries a strong social mandate. Originally launched in 1999 at the Tabtim Siam 05 Village in Sa Kaeo Province, the project was designed to provide sustainable income for local farmers.
Under the royal patronage of Prof Dr Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Walailak, the project has evolved from a community-based programme into a high-tech industrial partnership.
From Farm to Pharmacy
By transferring this technology to the private sector via Pana Osod Co., Ltd., the CRI is bridging the gap between laboratory research and consumer health. The product has been officially registered with the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
According to CRI, this is a model for 'end-to-end' quality control. The institute monitors the raw materials at the farm, the concentration of the extract in the lab, and the final encapsulation in the factory. It is about elevating Thai herbal innovation to a global stage.
The PC-1999 capsules are now positioned as a leading natural alternative for the relief of fever symptoms, backed by a level of scientific scrutiny rarely seen in the herbal supplement industry.