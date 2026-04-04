Scientific Breakthrough: Chulabhorn Research Institute Unveils World-First Water-Based Herbal Extract

The Chulabhorn Research Institute debuts a pioneering water-based extraction for ‘Fah Talai Jone’, offering a cost-effective, high-potency fever remedy.

In a significant leap for botanical medicine, the Chulabhorn Research Institute (CRI) has launched a pioneering "water-based" extraction method for the traditional Thai herb Andrographis paniculata, commonly known as Fah Talai Jone.

This marks the first time the herb has been processed using water as a solvent at an industrial scale, ensuring a high-potency product that meets rigorous international pharmaceutical standards.

The new product, branded as PC-1999, was developed in collaboration with Pana Osod Co., Ltd. It represents a modern evolution of traditional Thai medicine, where herbs were traditionally boiled in water.

By refining this ancient knowledge with cutting-edge laboratory techniques, researchers have successfully isolated the herb’s primary active compound, Andrographolide, without the need for chemical alcohols.