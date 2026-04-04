Sizzling Temperatures Drive Up Food Costs as Thai Farmers Struggle with Climate Stress

Extreme heatwaves trigger a surge in livestock production costs and a drop in yields, forcing the Department of Internal Trade to intervene to protect consumers.

Thailand’s agricultural sector is facing a fresh crisis as record-breaking temperatures drive up the cost of staple proteins. According to a report by Chatchayaporn Phongam, a reporter for Thansettakij, the extreme heat has stunted livestock growth and slashed egg production, leaving farmers to grapple with soaring overheads.

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has launched urgent consultations with industry titans—including CPF, Betagro, and Cargill Meats—alongside major national livestock associations to stabilise prices.

The move comes as the "double blow" of reduced supply and increased operational costs threatens to hit British and local consumers alike.

Heatwave Cripples Production

Since late February 2026, a persistent heatwave has severely disrupted the biological cycles of livestock. High temperatures have led to a marked decrease in appetite amongst pigs and poultry, slowing their growth rates significantly.

In the poultry sector, the impact is even more visible. Layers are producing fewer eggs, and those that do reach the market are notably smaller in size.

To combat the heat, farmers have been forced to run intensive cooling and ventilation systems around the clock, leading to a sharp spike in water and electricity bills.

