Household debt climbs to 86.7% of GDP, exposing deeper economic fragility

More striking, however, was the rise in debt outside the core banking system.

Debt held through savings cooperatives rose sharply to 2,534,882 million baht from 2,486,042 million baht, an increase of nearly 48.8 billion baht. This was one of the most notable increases among all lender groups and suggests that more borrowers are turning to more accessible, flexible sources of credit as access to mainstream bank loans becomes harder.

Debt at other financial institutions also climbed to 2,438,225 million baht from 2,408,761 million baht, an increase of about 29.5 billion baht. This category reflects the widening role of non-bank channels in meeting household financing needs.

Within that group, debt from credit card companies, leasing operators and personal loan providers rose to 1,953,096 million baht, from 1,927,831 million baht, an increase of 25.3 billion baht. The trend points to growing dependence on short-term borrowing, linked both to everyday spending and to household efforts to cope with slowing income growth and persistent cost-of-living pressure.

Pawnshop debt also moved higher, rising to 121,339 million baht from 116,123 million baht, an increase of 5.2 billion baht. That was seen as another important sign of tightening liquidity, with some households turning to emergency short-term funding when income falls short of expenses or when formal credit is out of reach.

The debt picture was different in some other areas. Borrowing tied to securities firms declined slightly, reflecting reduced leverage in the capital market as investors became more cautious. Debt linked to asset management companies also fell, which may indicate a slowdown in debt transfers or restructuring, or a period in which financial institutions are leaning more heavily on debt relief and restructuring measures rather than selling distressed assets.

A deeper breakdown by borrowing purpose reveals an even clearer pattern of financial stress.

Of the 16.44 trillion baht in total household debt, the largest portion was personal consumption debt, which stood at 12.72 trillion baht and rose by more than 100 billion baht from the previous quarter. This suggests households are still relying heavily on credit to finance daily living expenses.

Debt for property purchases rose only slightly to 5.73 trillion baht. The modest increase was in line with the prolonged weakness in the property market, where many buyers are delaying home purchases amid tighter credit conditions and heightened economic uncertainty.

Debt linked to car and motorcycle purchases fell to 1.31 trillion baht from the previous quarter, reflecting the ongoing slowdown in vehicle lending and the broader contraction in some areas of consumer credit. Education loans also slipped slightly to 668,887 million baht and remained a relatively small share of total household debt.

Meanwhile, other personal consumption debt climbed to 5.01 trillion baht. Regulated credit card and personal loan debt also increased to 1.39 trillion baht, reinforcing the view that households are leaning more on short-term borrowing to manage spending pressures.

That contrasts with debt used for occupational or income-generating purposes, which fell slightly to around 2.90 trillion baht. Other categories of debt stood at 824,496 million baht, up slightly from the previous quarter.

Taken together, the figures paint a picture of an economy in which debt is still growing, but in ways that raise fresh concern about household vulnerability.

The issue is no longer only the size of the debt burden. It is also the direction of borrowing. As debt for consumption continues to rise while borrowing for income generation loses momentum, the data suggest many households are under greater financial pressure and have less room to absorb further shocks.

The rise in borrowing through cooperatives, leasing companies, personal loan providers and pawnshops adds to that concern. It indicates that some households may be finding traditional credit harder to access and are increasingly turning to near-home or short-term borrowing channels to manage cash flow in an environment of high living costs and still-fragile incomes.

For policymakers, the latest figures are another reminder that even if the headline growth in debt appears gradual, the structure beneath it remains a source of concern for both household stability and Thailand’s wider economic outlook.