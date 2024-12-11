Thailand launches new relief initiative to tackle household debts

The Finance Ministry is planning to launch an ambitious debt relief initiative titled “You Fight, We Help”, targeting retail debtors, homeowners, car owners and small businesses struggling with financial challenges.

The project received a green light from the Cabinet on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira explained the motivation behind the project, saying: “We recognise the importance of solving people's debt problems and believe this measure will help alleviate suffering and improve people’s well-being.”

The aim is to help some 1.9 million debtors who owe a combined debt of approximately 890 billion baht.

Shortly after the project got the Cabinet go-ahead, the ministry and the Bank of Thailand issued a joint statement outlining two key measures in the “You Fight, We Help” project.

The measures are:

1. Direct Payment, Reserve Assets

Three-year interest payment moratorium

Debt reduction stages:

First year: 50% principal reduction

Second year: 70% principal reduction

Third year: 90% principal reduction

Eligibility limits:

Home loans: Up to 5 million baht

Car loans: Up to 800,000 baht

SME loans: Up to 5 million baht



2. Pay, Deal, Complete

Targets small debts not exceeding 5,000 baht

Allows debt restructuring and status change from “bad debt” to “debt closed”



Central bank governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput highlighted the two aspects of the initiative: Focusing on principal reduction and government and financial institutions collaborating to make contributions.