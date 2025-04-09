Eight auspicious Thai dishes to welcome Songkran festival

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 09, 2025

In Thai belief, there are eight auspicious dishes said to bring a feast full of blessings, joy and fulfilled wishes during the Songkran festival.

April marks the arrival of Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year. Yet Songkran is more than just water-splashing and a long holiday—it is a time rich in meaning, tradition and the spirit of new beginnings.

Among the heart-warming scenes of this festive period are the water-pouring rituals to honour elders, the bathing of Buddha images, and family reunions to make merit and embrace a fresh start together.

Another cherished element of the celebration is the presence of auspicious dishes, which not only enhance the festive meals but also carry deep symbolic significance rooted in Thai culture.

According to Thansettakij, these eight auspicious dishes are not only delightful to eat, but also believed to bring prosperity, smoothness and harmony into one’s life throughout the year:

1. Sweet sticky rice (Khao Niew Moon)

  • Symbolic meaning: Unity and togetherness
  • This dish symbolises love and close family bonds. It is believed that eating it will help strengthen relationships and keep the household united.

2. Steamed or fried fish

  • Symbolic meaning: Prosperity and progress
  • Fish are known for always swimming forward, representing constant progress. Consuming fish is believed to bring continuous advancement in life.

3. Braised eggs in sweet brown sauce (Kai Palo)

  • Symbolic meaning: Wholeness and abundance
  • The egg symbolises new life and family harmony, making it an auspicious dish to represent a fresh, prosperous start to the New Year.

4. Sour soup with mixed vegetables (Kaeng Som Phak Ruam)

  • Symbolic meaning: Adaptability and balance
  • With a variety of vegetables, this dish reflects life's diversity, while its sweet and sour taste represents the acceptance of both joy and hardship in life.

5. Braised pork belly in soy sauce (Moo Sam Chan Tom See Ew)

  • Symbolic meaning: Stability and wealth
  • Pork is a symbol of abundance. The fatty layers of the pork belly are seen to represent continuous wealth and financial flow.

6. Pandan sweet pudding (Khanom Piak Poon Bai Toey)

  • Symbolic meaning: Growth and freshness
  • Pandan leaves, with their vibrant green colour, symbolise nature and renewal. This dessert signifies steady growth and charm that attracts love and admiration.

7. Thong Yip, Thong Yod and Foi Thong

  • Symbolic meaning: Fortune and wealth
  • These three traditional Thai sweets all begin with the word “thong” (gold), representing richness and success. They are considered to bring luck and wealth in all endeavours.

8. Clear winter melon soup (Tom Chued Fak)

  • Symbolic meaning: Calmness and serenity
  • Winter melon symbolises peace and purity. With its soft white colour, it reflects a tranquil new beginning and is thought to bring calmness throughout the year.
