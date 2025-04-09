Eight auspicious Thai dishes to welcome Songkran festival

April marks the arrival of Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year. Yet Songkran is more than just water-splashing and a long holiday—it is a time rich in meaning, tradition and the spirit of new beginnings.

Among the heart-warming scenes of this festive period are the water-pouring rituals to honour elders, the bathing of Buddha images, and family reunions to make merit and embrace a fresh start together.

Another cherished element of the celebration is the presence of auspicious dishes, which not only enhance the festive meals but also carry deep symbolic significance rooted in Thai culture.