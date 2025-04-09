Donmueang airport braces for 4,300 flights during Songkran

Donmueang International Airport is anticipated to see more than 700,000 passengers traveling on the expected 4,300 flights during the upcoming Songkran festival, according to the Airports of Thailand (AOT).
AOT chief Kerati Kijmanawat said on Wednesday that the airport is forecast to experience as many as 701,906 passengers between April 11–17 this year, leading to a total of 4,391 anticipated flights – 2,705 of which are domestic.
Kerati said that each day of the seven-day period is likely to see roughly 627 flights and around 100,234 passengers. Of these, 282,490 will be international travelers, while 419,146 are domestic passengers. April 11 is expected to see the highest number of travelers, he said.
This marks a 3.1% increase in total flights compared to the same period last year, according to AOT.
Kerati said the forecast shows rising demand during the festive period, so all travelers are advised to arrive at the airport two to three hours before their departure to avoid missing their flights.
The airport will also offer free parking from April 12–16 and tighten security by deploying more officials and installing additional CCTVs to ensure passenger safety, he said.
He also advised the public to download the “Sawasdee by AOT” application to help facilitate their travel plans and speed up airport procedures.
Donmueang Airport will continue developing infrastructure to expand passenger terminal space, aiming to accommodate up to 40 million passengers per year, which would enhance service capacity and generate more revenue from commercial activities, he added.