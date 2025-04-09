Ministry of Industry collects evidence from the collapsed SAO building

Pol Maj Woranan Srilam, spokesperson for the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), led a multi-agency team to the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building on Tuesday to begin evidence collection for a special case probe.

Joining the DSI were officials from the Central Institute of Forensic Science, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).

The investigation will focus on several angles, including legal compliance, the use of nominee entities, and potential irregularities in the bidding process.