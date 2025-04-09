Ministry of Industry collects evidence from the collapsed SAO building

Pol Maj Woranan Srilam, spokesperson for the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), led a multi-agency team to the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building on Tuesday to begin evidence collection for a special case probe.
Joining the DSI were officials from the Central Institute of Forensic Science, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).
The investigation will focus on several angles, including legal compliance, the use of nominee entities, and potential irregularities in the bidding process.
The team plans to gather construction materials for further analysis following consultations with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and police forensic experts.
Thitiphat Chotidechachainan, head of the Minister of Industry’s working group, said the visit was limited to a preliminary site survey, as machinery was scheduled to resume operations at 11am. No samples were collected during this visit. The team will reconvene to plan the next phase of the evidence collection process in accordance with formal investigative procedures.
As the Ministry of Industry oversees TISI, Thitiphat emphasized the agency's commitment to verifying materials in line with mandatory industrial standards. Steel samples will be prioritized, with additional inspections planned across four designated zones. Other construction materials will also be tested if they fall under TISI’s regulatory scope.
Thitiphat also addressed concerns raised by Xin Ke Yuan Company, which has challenged the ministry’s stance regarding steel quality used in the building. “We are proceeding strictly based on factual evidence,” she said, affirming that the Ministry is not alarmed by the company’s response.
Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt was at the site from the early morning to oversee recovery efforts and to recalibrate the search strategy for missing individuals.
Governor Chadchart noted that a backhoe successfully scaled the wreckage and reduced the height of the debris by 3 to 4 metres, a significant step forward in improving safety and clearing access for search teams.
While no new missing persons have been reported, officials remain hopeful and fully committed to the ongoing operation. Teams continue to adapt their plans and strategies to ensure an effective and safe search.