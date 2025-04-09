Thai government sets mechanisms and framework for US talks

The aim is to rebalance bilateral trade relations under the concept "how Thailand makes the US stronger, safer and more prosperous," a source from the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
In response to the 36% reciprocal tariff imposed on Thailand, the government has outlined a four-level negotiation mechanism and framework for talks with the US:
“The USTR has already responded to Pichai via email regarding the talks,” a source said, adding that both parties are currently in the process of scheduling the negotiations.
A source said the government has appointed Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira to lead the discussions, given the cross-ministerial scope of the issue — involving the Finance, Commerce, Agriculture and Industry ministries, as well as the Board of Investment (BOI).
The first phase of negotiations will focus on macro-level economic and trade relations under the concept "how Thailand makes the US stronger, safer and more prosperous." This framework is structured around five pillars aimed at recalibrating bilateral trade relations: