Thai government sets mechanisms and framework for US talks

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 09, 2025

The Thai government has devised a strategy to negotiate with the US in response to President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

The aim is to rebalance bilateral trade relations under the concept "how Thailand makes the US stronger, safer and more prosperous," a source from the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

In response to the 36% reciprocal tariff imposed on Thailand, the government has outlined a four-level negotiation mechanism and framework for talks with the US:

  • Level 1 – The Prime Minister (or a designated representative) will engage in talks with Trump.
  • Level 2 – Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan will negotiate with Jamieson Greer, the United States Trade Representative (USTR), or the Foreign Minister will engage with Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce.
  • Level 3 – Thailand’s ambassador to Washington DC will negotiate with a Forward Team based in the US.
  • Level 4 – A Working Group will be established comprising representatives from both the public and private sectors.

“The USTR has already responded to Pichai via email regarding the talks,” a source said, adding that both parties are currently in the process of scheduling the negotiations.

A source said the government has appointed Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira to lead the discussions, given the cross-ministerial scope of the issue — involving the Finance, Commerce, Agriculture and Industry ministries, as well as the Board of Investment (BOI).

The first phase of negotiations will focus on macro-level economic and trade relations under  the concept "how Thailand makes the US stronger, safer and more prosperous."  This framework is structured around five pillars aimed at recalibrating bilateral trade relations:

  1. US-Thailand collaboration toward a global partnership in processed food businesses.
  2. Increase imports of US goods to Thailand.
  3. Open Thailand’s agriculture sector to the international market.
  4. Strictly enforce origin rules to prevent oversight of Thai exports.
  5. Encourage Thai investment in the US, with proactive monitoring of trade policy developments and the establishment of an advance consultation team for dialogue with US counterparts. The team will operate under a government-endorsed framework to support information exchange and facilitate negotiations.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy