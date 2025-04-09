China strikes back with 84% tariffs on US goods

US Treasuries were also caught up in the market turmoil and extended heavy losses in a sign investors are dumping even their safest assets, and the dollar, a traditional safe haven, was weaker against other major currencies.

"The US and China are stuck in an unprecedented, and expensive, game of chicken, and it seems that both sides are unwilling to back down," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

Trump nearly doubled duties on Chinese imports, which had been set at 54% last week, in response to previous counter-tariffs from Beijing.

The White House had no immediate comment on China's latest retaliatory move.

EU TARIFFS COMING UP

Earlier on Wednesday, China called its trade surplus with the United States an inevitability and warned it had the "determination and means" to continue the fight if Trump kept hitting Chinese goods.

China's currency has faced heavy downward pressure, with the offshore yuan at record lows due to the tariffs. But sources told Reuters the central bank has asked major state-owned banks to reduce US dollar purchases and would not allow sharp yuan declines.

Since Trump unveiled his tariffs on April 2, the S&P 500 has suffered its deepest loss since the benchmark's creation in the 1950s.

Global drugmakers' stocks dropped across the board on Wednesday after Trump reiterated plans for a "major" tariff on pharmaceutical imports.

Trump has shrugged off the market rout and offered investors mixed signals about whether the tariffs will remain in the long term, describing them as "permanent" but also boasting that they are pressuring other leaders to ask for negotiations.

"I am telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass," Trump told a Republican event on Tuesday in Washington.

"They are dying to make a deal. 'Please, please, sir, make a deal. I'll do anything, I'll do anything, sir,'" Trump said mockingly, imitating a foreign leader.

On Wednesday, he said on his Truth Social platform: "This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America."

He added: "ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook-ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON’T WAIT, DO IT NOW!"

European Union countries were expected to approve later on Wednesday the bloc's first countermeasures against Trump's tariff barrage on Wednesday, joining China and Canada in pushing back.

The European Commission, which coordinates EU trade policy, has proposed extra duties, mostly of 25%, on US imports ranging from motorcycles, poultry, fruit, wood, and clothing to dental floss, according to a document seen by Reuters.

They are to enter into force in stages.

Reuters