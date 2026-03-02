GULF Honored with “Issuer of the Year” Award at ThaiBMA Best Bond Awards 2025

Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF), led by Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat (left), Chief Financial Officer, received the “Issuer of the Year” Award at the ThaiBMA Best Bond Awards 2025, organized by the Thai Bond Market Association. This award reflects GULF’s exceptional role in contributing to the enhancement of fundraising standards in the country’s bond market. The award was presented by Mr. Paiboon Dumrongwaree (right), Assistant Secretary-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat, Chief Financial Officer, GULF, stated: “On behalf of GULF, we would like to thank ThaiBMA for this prestigious award, which is a source of pride and significant encouragement for our entire team. Throughout the years, GULF has consistently prioritized fundraising through the debt capital market, with a total debenture issuance value of over THB 250,000 million offered to institutional and retail investors. We believe that the debt market is not just a source of funds, but a key mechanism that effectively enhances the company’s financing options, diversifies the investor base, helps manage risks related to funding sources, and reduces the Single Lending Limit (SLL) constraints with financial institutions. We owe this success to the financial institutions serving as Joint Lead Arrangers who have consistently supported our debenture issuances. We also thank all investors for the trust they have placed in the company over the past 7 years, since our very first debenture issuance.”