Five consumer giants eye April price rises on cost surge

Five major consumer goods manufacturers are signalling possible price increases from April, as the global energy crisis drives up costs across supply chains and puts fresh pressure on the retail market.
The prolonged tension in the Middle East has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with higher oil prices and rising logistics costs beginning to feed into production expenses. Some product categories are also starting to face shortages of imported raw materials, leaving manufacturers to absorb significantly higher costs.
The latest developments show that five major consumer goods producers have begun sending letters to trade partners and retailers to explain the jump in production costs. In those communications, the companies said they may need to adjust prices from April onwards to reflect the new cost structure.
Nestlé (Thai) Ltd
Nestlé (Thai) said it had been informed by several suppliers of shortages in raw materials linked to crude oil, stemming from the conflict in the Middle East. The company said this was affecting the supply of packaging materials such as sachets, plastic bottles and other plastic-based inputs.
As a result, deliveries of the company’s products from April onwards may face disruptions or shortfalls, it said, adding that it was issuing an early warning so that all parties could prepare together.
F&N Dairies (Thailand) Ltd
F&N said it had been closely assessing the potential impact on product supply through transport risk management, as both sea and air freight routes could be affected. The company said it was exploring alternative routes and working closely with logistics partners to minimise delays.
It added that it had already coordinated with suppliers to lock in contracts and increase stock levels for materials needed in F&N production.
If the situation drags on, the company warned that product prices could be affected in future. It therefore asked customers to assess demand and place orders in advance to ensure adequate supply for distribution.
Unilever Thai Trading Ltd
Unilever said the continuing unrest in the Middle East, with no clear end in sight, had exposed the company to rising raw material costs as well as higher transport expenses.
The company said this had directly increased production costs across all of its business groups, with the impact expected to begin from April 2026. It added that it was still impossible to predict when the disruption would end.
To cope with the situation, Unilever said it had accelerated production across all product groups and raised safety stock levels during March, so that customers could plan inventory and store additional goods before any cost-driven price adjustments in April. It also asked partners to consider increasing stock where appropriate.
Sahapatpibul Plc
Sahapatpibul said the current war situation had pushed up production costs in consumer goods, particularly in raw material procurement, packaging and transport.
The company said this could create constraints on both production and product deliveries, reducing the amount of goods available for sale and causing shipments to arrive later than scheduled. It said it could not yet estimate when the impact would end.
It therefore asked trade partners to consider increasing stock levels where appropriate and to prepare for possible disruption.
Berli Jucker Plc (BJC)
BJC said the unrest in the Middle East had created risks around limited raw material availability, as well as higher prices and freight costs across all product groups.
The company said it was trying to source and produce enough goods to maintain adequate inventory for market demand, but expected the impact to begin from April 2026 onwards, with no clear end date yet in sight. It warned that prices could be affected in future.
It also asked trade partners to consider increasing stock levels where appropriate.
Commerce keeps watch on sensitive products
For now, the Ministry of Commerce is still trying to hold the line on consumer prices. The ministry recently asked retailers and businesses to keep prices unchanged while the government reviewed diesel support measures, arguing that it was not yet reasonable to use diesel costs alone to justify price increases. It said officials would investigate any attempts to take advantage of the situation.
According to the ministry, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office is monitoring 59 controlled products and other sensitive goods that may be affected by higher oil prices. These include items such as instant noodles, canned fish, rice, eggs, palm oil and animal feed.
The user-provided report says the Department of Internal Trade currently oversees eight broad groups of controlled goods, including instant noodles, canned fish, milk powder, chemical fertiliser, pesticides and animal feed, and that no company has yet formally applied for a price increase. It also says products such as detergent, laundry liquid, shampoo and dishwashing liquid must notify authorities before any price adjustment, while packaged rice, fish sauce and seasoning sauces remain on the price watch list.
At the same time, pressure from energy costs is growing. The government’s diesel subsidy scheme had already pushed the Oil Fuel Fund into deficit earlier this month, and officials warned last week that the shortfall could deepen rapidly without further action.