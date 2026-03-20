Five consumer giants eye April price rises on cost surge

Five major consumer goods manufacturers are signalling possible price increases from April, as the global energy crisis drives up costs across supply chains and puts fresh pressure on the retail market.

The prolonged tension in the Middle East has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with higher oil prices and rising logistics costs beginning to feed into production expenses. Some product categories are also starting to face shortages of imported raw materials, leaving manufacturers to absorb significantly higher costs.

The latest developments show that five major consumer goods producers have begun sending letters to trade partners and retailers to explain the jump in production costs. In those communications, the companies said they may need to adjust prices from April onwards to reflect the new cost structure.





Nestlé (Thai) Ltd

Nestlé (Thai) said it had been informed by several suppliers of shortages in raw materials linked to crude oil, stemming from the conflict in the Middle East. The company said this was affecting the supply of packaging materials such as sachets, plastic bottles and other plastic-based inputs.

As a result, deliveries of the company’s products from April onwards may face disruptions or shortfalls, it said, adding that it was issuing an early warning so that all parties could prepare together.