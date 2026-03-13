Bangkok street food vendors may raise made-to-order meal prices by 5 baht as costs climb

Street food vendors in Bangkok are preparing for possible price increases of around 5 baht per dish this month, as higher energy, transport and food input costs continue to bite, according to the Bangkok Vendors Association.

Yada Pornpetrampa, president of the association, said the recent rise in oil and energy prices, along with transport costs, has begun to affect prices across multiple categories—particularly among small and medium-sized operators whose products are not covered by government price controls. She said these businesses are likely to adjust prices within the month.

She added that the pressure is not limited to oil. Costs are also rising for ingredients, packaging and other consumables used in food sales, with steady increases particularly in fresh vegetables and staple items used daily by made-to-order eateries.

As an example, holy basil leaves—a key ingredient in many Thai dishes—previously cost around 35-40 baht per kilogram, but have now risen to about 50-55 baht, an increase of roughly 30-40%. Medium to large limes, which once averaged about 3 baht each, are now around 4.50-5 baht per lime.