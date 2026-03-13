Thailand clears refiners over margin surge, says prices remain market-driven

Sarawut Kaewtathip, director-general of the Department of Energy Business, said on Friday (March 13) that the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East had held talks with domestic oil refiners to address concerns over oil price volatility and refinery margins.

He said an initial review by the Ministry of Energy had confirmed that there was nothing unusual about the recent increase in refinery margins.

The rise was not determined by refiners or the government, but was the result of international market mechanisms based on the spread between two main components: refined oil prices, such as petrol, diesel and LPG, which are linked to regional market prices or Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), minus crude oil costs, which are set in line with forward trading mechanisms.

Sarawut further explained that the refinery margin reported by the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) reflected actual market conditions, which can be both positive and negative.

“Refinery margin does not always reflect a refinery’s actual profit, because if a refinery is inefficient, it may still suffer losses even when refinery margins are high,” Sarawut said.

He added that if crude oil is purchased at a high price, but global refined oil prices fall by the time the refining process is completed, refiners must also bear the risk of losses.