US lets countries buy Russian oil stranded at sea for 30 days amid price surge

The United States government has announced a temporary 30-day licence allowing countries around the world to purchase Russian crude oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea.

The measure is intended to boost supply in the market and reduce volatility in global energy prices, which have been shaken by the war in the Middle East.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the move was a “limited and short-term” measure aimed at helping to stabilise the global energy market, which is facing severe disruption from the war involving Iran. He stressed that it would not generate any significant financial benefit for the Russian government.

The announcement came just one day after the US Department of Energy revealed plans to release 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ease the impact of surging oil prices following the regional conflict.

The measure forms part of coordinated action under the International Energy Agency (IEA), whose 32 member countries have agreed to release a combined 400 million barrels of oil into the market. The IEA said the war in the Middle East was causing the biggest oil supply disruption in history.