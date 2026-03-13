True Corporation Public Company Limited appoints Khun Nakul Sehgal as the Chief Financial Officer, ending the Co-CFO structure

Bangkok, 13 March 2026 - Following the completion of the Arise and Telenor transaction, the Board of Directors of True Corporation PCL today approved the appointment of Khun Nakul Sehgal as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective 13.03.2026. This decision marks the end of the Co-CFO structure that has been in place since the amalgamation of True and Dtac in March 2023. Moving forward, the CFO role will be consolidated, granting Khun Nakul Sehgal full end-to-end responsibility for all finance functions within the company.

Sigve Brekke, Group CEO, True Corporation Plc. said “Khun Nakul Sehgal, as one of two CFOs, has been a key architect in delivering the integration of the two companies (Dtac and True), as well as in establishing the financial discipline and rigorous operational efficiency we have observed over the last three years. These are among the most important factors behind True’s strong financial performance since the amalgamation and I am confident that under Khun Nakul’s leadership this journey will continue. I am very pleased that Khun Nakul has accepted to take on the role as Chief Financial Officer of the company”.

Khun Nakul Sehgal has served as Co-Chief Financial Officer of the company since the amalgamation of True and Dtac on March 1, 2023. Prior to this, he has served as the CFO of Dtac, Corporate CFO of Bharti Airtel Limited in India, and CFO of Digi.Com in Malaysia.