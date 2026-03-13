Oil surges as Brent closes above $100 after Iran vows Hormuz will stay shut

Crude oil prices closed above the $100-a-barrel mark on Thursday after Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz shut, signalling that markets may be facing a prolonged supply disruption. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 9.2% to settle at $100.46 a barrel, the first close above $100 since August 2022. US West Texas Intermediate crude also jumped, settling at about $95.70 a barrel.

The move came after Khamenei reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed, heightening fears over oil flows from the Gulf. The statement added to worries already building from attacks on tankers and wider transport infrastructure in Iraqi waters and elsewhere in the region. Reuters reported that the latest violence had further strained energy supplies and halted some oil port operations, reinforcing the sense that disruption could persist.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most strategically important oil chokepoints in the world, with roughly one-fifth of global oil trade normally passing through it. That is why markets reacted so sharply to Tehran’s latest message. The surge in prices reflected concern not just about current losses, but about how long supply could remain constrained if shipping through the strait does not resume.

The price rally came despite an unprecedented decision by the International Energy Agency and its member countries to release emergency crude reserves.

Reuters reported that the IEA had agreed to a record 400 million-barrel release, while the United States was expected to account for the bulk of the effort through its strategic reserves. Even so, investors appeared unconvinced that this would be enough to offset the supply gap caused by the closure of Hormuz.