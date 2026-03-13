Gold slides as dollar strengthens and Iran war fans inflation fears

Global gold prices fell by more than 1% on Thursday as the US dollar strengthened and expectations of interest-rate cuts faded, while the continuing Iran war added to concerns over inflation. Spot gold was down 1.1% at $5,118.16 an ounce by 1.31pm US Eastern Time, while US gold futures for April delivery settled 1% lower at $5,125.80.

Reuters reported that the dollar rose for a third straight session. The greenback is a rival safe-haven asset to gold, and a stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, said the higher dollar index, rising US Treasury yields and the lack of interest-rate cuts were negative factors for gold, although the conflict in the Middle East was still generating some safe-haven demand.

The latest leg down in gold came as the Iran war intensified concern that higher oil prices could keep inflation elevated. Reports of burning tankers in Iraqi waters and wider disruption to Middle East energy supplies sent oil prices surging towards $100 a barrel, fuelling worries that central banks could be forced to keep interest rates higher for longer. Goldman Sachs has already pushed back its forecast for US Federal Reserve rate cuts, citing the inflation risks created by the conflict.