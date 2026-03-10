Gold retreats as dollar strengthens and inflation worries rise

Global gold prices weakened overnight as they came under pressure from a stronger US dollar and expectations of higher interest rates, while fears of rising inflation intensified after the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran sent oil prices sharply higher.

Reuters reported that gold fell by more than 1% on Monday (March 9), pressured by the firming US dollar and expectations that interest rates could remain higher for longer, as the conflict in the Middle East added to concerns over inflation.

Spot gold fell 1.5% to US$5,091.62 an ounce as of 1.40pm New York time (5.40pm GMT). US gold futures for April delivery closed 1.1% lower at US$5,103.70.

Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said inflation concerns and expectations of higher interest rates, driven by uncertainty surrounding the war, were weighing on gold prices. At the same time, however, the prolonged conflict was expected to continue supporting demand for safe-haven assets, helping to prevent gold from falling much further.