Gold retreats as oil climbs above $100, inflation fears grow

Global gold prices continued to fall as crude oil surged above $100 per barrel, fuelling concerns that inflation could rise and potentially prompt the US Federal Reserve to maintain high interest rates or even tighten policy further.

Bloomberg reported that gold prices came under pressure from a stronger US dollar and mounting inflation risks as the war in the Middle East entered its second week and oil prices climbed sharply above $100 per barrel.

Rising crude oil prices have intensified concerns about inflation in the United States, increasing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer or even consider further increases. Higher borrowing costs and a stronger dollar typically weigh on precious metals.

Gold has also served as a source of liquidity during the recent sharp declines in global equity markets, which has added further pressure on prices in the short term.