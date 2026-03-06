Gold falls as US yields rise and dollar strengthens

Global gold prices declined overnight as rising US Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar overshadowed demand for safe-haven assets, even as tensions escalated in the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Reuters reported that gold reversed course on Thursday (March 5), erasing earlier gains as higher US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar pressured prices. At the same time, growing concerns that the intensifying conflict in the Middle East could fuel inflation also weighed on market sentiment.

Spot gold fell 1.2% to $5,076.59 per ounce as of 1:32pm US Eastern Time (18:32 GMT), after earlier rising to as high as $5,194.59. US gold futures for April delivery dropped 1.1% to $5,078.70.

“The market is watching higher oil prices and the risk of elevated inflation, while rising Treasury yields typically do not favour gold,” said Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

The US-Israel offensive against Iran entered its sixth day on Thursday, with residents reporting intensified bombardment. Tehran announced it would retaliate after the United States attacked an Iranian vessel located far from the main conflict zone.

The escalation has heightened concerns over energy supply, supporting oil prices, fuelling inflation worries, and reducing the likelihood of interest-rate cuts.

Gold is often viewed as a long-term hedge against inflation, but it tends to perform better when interest rates decline.