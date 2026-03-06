Iran limits Hormuz closure to Western-linked ships

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced a change in its position on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the restriction will apply only to ships from the United States, Israel, Europe and other Western allies.

The IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes, has seen water traffic fall sharply since the war began, and is now closed only to vessels from the US, Israel, Europe and other Western-aligned countries.

“We have previously stated that, under international law and international resolutions, in wartime the Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to control passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said, according to Iran’s state-run IRIB television.

The IRGC warned that if ships from the United States, Israel, Europe and their supporters are detected, they will certainly be attacked.

The Strait of Hormuz has been closed since the United States and Israel began joint operations against Iran on Saturday, sending oil prices sharply higher and threatening the global economy.