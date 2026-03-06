Sihasak denies report US sought U-Tapao as military base against Iran

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, addressed reports that on March 4, Sean K. O’Neill, the United States ambassador to Thailand, met the prime minister to seek the use of U-Tapao Airport as a military operations base in fighting Iran.

“I can confirm that on March 4, there was no discussion of this matter. The discussion was about relations, updates on the situation, negotiations on import tariffs and defence cooperation,” the minister said.

Sihasak noted that cooperation involving the use of Thailand’s airport was already part of normal security arrangements, such as overflights and refuelling, which Thailand carries out with many countries.

However, using it as a base of operations to attack another country with which Thailand has good relations was not within policy, he added.