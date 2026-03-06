China concerned over Middle East tensions as Wang Yi outlines Beijing’s position

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said China was gravely concerned about the tense situation in the Middle East.

In recent days, China has continued intensive mediation efforts.

China believes that war and the use of force cannot truly resolve problems.

Negotiation and consultation are the correct ways to address them, and political and diplomatic means should be upheld in resolving conflicts and differences.

China will continue to maintain communication with all relevant parties, including the parties to the conflict, to strengthen mediation efforts and build a broader consensus.

In addition, China will send its special envoy on Middle East affairs to visit the region soon, to help to reduce tensions and promote a constructive easing of the situation.