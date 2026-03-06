Thailand outlines Iran evacuation plan, with charter flight option via Türkiye, Phiphat says

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Thailand has mapped out plans to evacuate Thai nationals from Iran, including the possibility of returning home via Türkiye using a commercial charter flight.

Speaking on Thursday after discussions with Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, alongside Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the former Speaker of the House, Phiphat said the Prime Minister had sought advice on how to position Thailand amid escalating violence in the Middle East. He said Wan Noor viewed the Prime Minister’s approach and Thailand’s stance as appropriate, stressing the need for neutrality. Phiphat added that the situation would continue to be monitored closely, and if conditions worsen the Prime Minister may seek further advice again.

On assessing developments, Phiphat said the situation remains difficult to predict, as circumstances can shift rapidly. He said Wan Muhamad Noor had advised the government to remain steady and watch how events unfold.

Phiphat also said Thai authorities must ensure security for all sides, including embassies of countries involved in disputes, as tensions can generate both supportive and opposing groups. The government has therefore instructed officials to provide security for diplomatic missions linked to the conflict.