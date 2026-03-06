Thailand outlines Iran evacuation plan, with charter flight option via Türkiye, Phiphat says

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Thailand has mapped out plans to evacuate Thai nationals from Iran, including the possibility of returning home via Türkiye using a commercial charter flight.
Speaking on Thursday after discussions with Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, alongside Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the former Speaker of the House, Phiphat said the Prime Minister had sought advice on how to position Thailand amid escalating violence in the Middle East. He said Wan Noor viewed the Prime Minister’s approach and Thailand’s stance as appropriate, stressing the need for neutrality. Phiphat added that the situation would continue to be monitored closely, and if conditions worsen the Prime Minister may seek further advice again.
On assessing developments, Phiphat said the situation remains difficult to predict, as circumstances can shift rapidly. He said Wan Muhamad Noor had advised the government to remain steady and watch how events unfold.
Phiphat also said Thai authorities must ensure security for all sides, including embassies of countries involved in disputes, as tensions can generate both supportive and opposing groups. The government has therefore instructed officials to provide security for diplomatic missions linked to the conflict.
On the evacuation itself, Phiphat said there are around 200 Thai nationals expected to be moved from Iran to Türkiye. He said the Prime Minister has been in discussions with Thailand’s embassy in Iran and has been informed that the initial stage would require an overland journey of about 1,000 kilometres to Türkiye before flying back to Thailand.
He said those who wish to return must consider whether they are ready for such a journey, as travelling 1,000 kilometres by road is not easy and could involve checkpoints and unpredictable risks. The priority, he said, is to assess conditions and ensure the move is as safe as possible before relocating Thai nationals.
The embassy in Tehran will assess the situation on the ground and report to the Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister.
On aircraft readiness, Phiphat said the government expects to use a commercial charter flight, selecting an option that can operate via Turkish airspace and on established airline routes back to Thailand. He said this would involve fewer constraints and costs than using aircraft from the Royal Thai Air Force.