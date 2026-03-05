Thai evacuees leave Bahrain via King Fahd Causeway, fly home via Riyadh

The chargé d’affaires ad interim at the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh assigned Tanit Loipimai, Counsellor (Labour Affairs), together with Muhammad-Iffa Madthing, Third Secretary, and consular staff to travel to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to support the Royal Thai Embassy in Manama in evacuating nine Thai nationals from Manama.

The group crossed the Saudi Arabia–Bahrain border via the King Fahd Causeway and travelled onwards to King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. They then flew to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to connect onward flights back to Thailand.