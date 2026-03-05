Iranian media flaunt ‘underground missile city’ arsenal

Iranian media have released images of a “deadly vault” inside an underground “missile city” used to store drones and loitering rockets, a massive arsenal used to attack and cause damage across the Middle East.

On March 5, 2026, Iran’s Fars News Agency released images of a large underground missile city — a huge weapons store filled with loitering drones and missiles — as Iran continues to inflict damage across the Middle East.

The footage comes amid growing concern that Gulf countries, which Iran is attacking heavily in the current conflict, could face shortages of counter-drone weapons during this Iran war.

US-backed Gulf countries have been rapidly using up their national defence weapons amid Iran’s missile and drone attacks, which have been stockpiled in bunkers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The tunnels extend seemingly without end. Above the vast quantity of weapons, there is a large image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s former supreme leader, aged 86, who was killed in a joint US–Israeli attack on Saturday (February 28, 2026).

The ceiling is decorated with national flags. Below are transport trucks carrying launch systems for Shahed loitering drones, which have production costs of only tens of thousands of dollars and do not take long to manufacture. Russia has also used them in its war with Ukraine. On Wednesday (March 4, 2026), Israel acknowledged that Iran still has significant capacity to fire missiles at its enemies, amid growing concerns that counter-drone technology is “too expensive” to use in long-term military operations.