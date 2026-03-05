Middle East war raises a looming environmental shockwave beyond oil and markets

The military confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran in the Middle East is not only jolting global energy and capital markets. It is also opening up a growing set of regional environmental risks that could last far longer than the fighting itself.

Even as Brent crude jumped after reports of strikes on strategic targets in Iran, environmental analysts warn that the “real damage” may not show up on commodities screens—at least not immediately.



Nuclear and petrochemical sites: cross-border risks

If attacks expand to Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities, the risk is not limited to radiation. It also includes industrial chemicals used in production processes. If leaked, these substances can contaminate soil and groundwater for years.

International bodies such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are watching closely, as structural damage could trigger the spread of hazardous materials across the Persian Gulf region.

One of the highest-risk scenarios would be severe damage to a coastal nuclear power facility. Contamination in the Gulf could directly affect desalination plants in GCC countries—critical water sources for tens of millions of people.