Anutin collects MP certificate, pledges urgent action on all fronts

Anutin Charnvirakul, the Prime Minister and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, led the party’s party-list MPs to the Election Commission of Thailand on Thursday (March 5) to collect certificates confirming their election as members of the House of Representatives.

Several party-list MPs had arrived earlier to greet the delegation; some collected their certificates in person, while others sent representatives.

Reports said Anutin had informed the party’s MPs in advance that he would be collecting the certificates that day, prompting them to gather at the Election Commission office to receive them together.

After receiving his certificate, Anutin struck the document lightly against his own head three times in a relaxed atmosphere, before speaking to reporters.

He said he would next report to the House of Representatives, intending to assemble with the party’s MPs at parliament first and then complete the formal registration together.