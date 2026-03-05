Anutin collects MP certificate, pledges urgent action on all fronts

Anutin Charnvirakul, the Prime Minister and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, led the party’s party-list MPs to the Election Commission of Thailand on Thursday (March 5) to collect certificates confirming their election as members of the House of Representatives.
Several party-list MPs had arrived earlier to greet the delegation; some collected their certificates in person, while others sent representatives.
Reports said Anutin had informed the party’s MPs in advance that he would be collecting the certificates that day, prompting them to gather at the Election Commission office to receive them together.
After receiving his certificate, Anutin struck the document lightly against his own head three times in a relaxed atmosphere, before speaking to reporters.
He said he would next report to the House of Representatives, intending to assemble with the party’s MPs at parliament first and then complete the formal registration together.
He urged people not to view the political situation and the many problems facing the country as overly heated, calling on all sides to stay calm and saying problems existed to be solved.
Explaining the head-tapping gesture, he said he had just taken on a new role and that serving as an MP was a highly honourable position; he described the act as a reminder of his duties, expressed his happiness at the chance to represent the Thai people, and pledged to work in a way worthy of the public’s trust.
On the government’s urgent tasks, he said everything was urgent and that the caretaker administration must work at full capacity, particularly as unrest in the Middle East could affect Thailand.
He said the government would need to prepare measures to protect Thais and minimise the impact.
On progress in allocating ministerial posts, he said people should remain patient and proceed step by step, with everything following the process he had previously outlined.
Reporters added that as Anutin and his delegation were entering the Election Commission office, representatives of the People’s Party, who had collected their certificates earlier, were leaving while carrying four cardboard boxes containing MP certificates.
With the Prime Minister’s group arriving in large numbers, the People’s Party representatives moved into single file to make way for the Bhumjaithai Party delegation, creating a brief moment between the two parties that drew attention.