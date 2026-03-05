US Senate blocks bid to curb Trump’s Iran war powers in 53-47 vote

The US Senate on March 4, 2026 voted 53-47 to block a bipartisan war powers resolution aimed at requiring Congress to authorise any further US hostilities against Iran, a move that effectively backs President Donald Trump’s military campaign as the conflict escalates.

The measure—led by Senator Tim Kaine (Democrat, Virginia) and backed by Senator Rand Paul (Republican, Kentucky)—fell largely along party lines. Paul was the only Republican to vote in favour, while Senator John Fetterman (Democrat, Pennsylvania) voted against it.

Kaine argued the administration should seek authorisation from lawmakers, saying simply: “It’s a war.”

Republicans countered that Trump’s actions were lawful and time-limited. Senator Jim Risch, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said: “This is not a forever war… This is going to end very quickly.”

The House of Representatives is expected to consider a similar resolution on March 5. Even if Congress were to pass such a measure, it would face a likely presidential veto and would need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override.

As the debate played out in Washington, the Pentagon said the US would expand strikes deeper into Iran, while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka—calling it the first US torpedo sinking of an enemy ship since World War II.

Separately, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US expected “complete and total dominance over Iranian airspace in the coming hours.”