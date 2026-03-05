Is North Korea’s leader rattled by the downfalls of Maduro and Khamenei?

And experts said the lesson for Kim may be less about fear than survival. Rather than pushing him toward talks with Washington, such events could reinforce his belief that only a credible nuclear deterrent guarantees regime security — a strategic difference that may embolden, rather than frighten, Pyongyang as it watches both the military action and its political aftermath, they pointed out.

In a Sunday statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry spokesperson denounced what it described as “the shameless rogue act of the US and Israel” and "an illegal act of aggression." The statement avoided mentioning US President Donald Trump by name.

Deterrence over dialogue

The removal of Maduro in January and the subsequent US-backed operation that eliminated Khamenei marked a rare sequence of regime-toppling actions against leaders openly hostile to Washington. Some experts say the developments inevitably resonate in Pyongyang and that the back-to-back removals of anti-US leaders complicate Kim’s calculus, particularly regarding whether to accept a potential summit.

“North Korea may focus on the fact that Iran was ultimately attacked despite pursuing nuclear negotiations and attempting to reach certain agreements,” said Lim Eul-chul, professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. “There is virtually zero chance that Pyongyang trusts the sincerity of Washington’s offer of ‘unconditional dialogue.’”

Lim said for Kim, the lesson may be sobering: Engagement does not necessarily guarantee security.