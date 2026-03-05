Thailand’s February CPI falls 0.88% as energy prices drag inflation down

CPI down for 11th month on fuel, power and fresh food

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February 2026 stood at 99.67, down 0.88% year on year. The decline extended the run of negative inflation to 11 consecutive months and marked the lowest level in 11 months.

He said the main drag came from the energy category, as fuel prices fell after higher compensation from the Oil Fuel Fund, while electricity tariffs were held at an average of 3.88 baht per unit. Fresh food prices also eased on oversupply, including pork, eggs, durian, Namwa bananas and watermelon.