US submarine sinks Iranian warship off Sri Lanka coast

A US submarine sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka’s coast, according to three US officials, after the vessel sent out a distress signal and Sri Lanka’s navy began a search-and-rescue operation, Reuters reported.

Sri Lankan authorities said they had rescued 32 people and recovered several bodies from the sea.

Sources in Sri Lanka’s navy and defence ministry said the incident took place off Sri Lanka’s Indian Ocean coastline and that the ship had been attacked by a submarine, leaving at least 101 people missing, although they said it was not clear who had carried out the attack.

A spokesman for the Sri Lankan navy rejected the report that 101 people were missing and also dismissed reports about the cause of the sinking, saying the priority was to save lives and that other details could be examined later.

The strike is the latest development in a widening conflict after the United States launched military action on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

US Central Command said on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 it had sunk 17 Iranian warships and was working to destroy Iran’s naval forces.