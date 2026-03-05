Gift Fertility and PRINC Group Sign Strategic Partnership



From Technology to System-Level Confidence

Gift Fertility believes that success in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) is not determined by equipment alone, but by a carefully designed system built upon four essential pillars: evidence-based innovation, expert professionals, high laboratory standards, and rigorous governance.

While advanced technologies are adopted to enhance precision in clinical decision-making, equal emphasis is placed on process stability, standardized protocols, and continuous outcome monitoring at the organizational level.

As Mr. Lionel further emphasized “Technology enhances precision. However, sustainable confidence arises from systems that are standardized, transparent, and accountable.”

At the Board level, clinical outcomes — including fertilization rates, embryo quality, and post-transfer results — are reviewed regularly to ensure continuous evaluation and improvement of treatment processes.



Total Fertility Solution: Designing a Connected Care Model

The partnership aligns directly with Gift Fertility’s vision of a Total Fertility Solution — an integrated approach that encompasses preventive, curative, and wellness dimensions of reproductive health. Through the Integrated Fertility Network model, early-stage consultation, treatment, and advanced diagnostics can be seamlessly connected within a coordinated structure. This enhances care continuity, optimizes referral pathways, and elevates service standards across the network.



Laying the Foundation for Regional Fertility Leadership

This collaboration reflects a broader shift within Thailand’s healthcare industry toward developing professionally managed specialty networks capable of serving both domestic and international patients.

Dr. Wityavate Rakkulchon, M.D., and Mr. Kanut Sirisuwat, Co-CEOs of Principal Capital Public Company Limited, stated “This collaboration with Gift Fertility represents an important step in strengthening the capabilities of our hospital network in response to the growing demand for fertility services. By combining our hospital infrastructure with Gift Fertility’s specialized expertise, we aim to enhance accessibility to high-quality fertility care delivered under consistent standards.”

By integrating clinical specialization with network-scale infrastructure, the partnership represents a meaningful step toward creating long-term value for patients, healthcare professionals, and Thailand’s healthcare system as a whole.