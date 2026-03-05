Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand down in first two months of 2026

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported that Thailand welcomed a cumulative 6,541,710 foreign visitors in the first two months of 2026, covering January 1–February 28.

That figure was down 4.2% year on year.

Cumulative international-market revenue totalled THB322,595 million, down 0.6% from the same period last year.

The largest inbound market was China, with 1,078,089 visitors.

February was supported by the Chinese New Year, when many Chinese travellers took extended holidays in Thailand.

Arrivals from China peaked at around 30,000 a day on some days before easing to about 14,000 a day, based on travel statistics as of February 28.

Looking at the top five source markets, the group remained unchanged: China, Malaysia, Russia, India and South Korea, respectively.

Long-haul markets also showed solid momentum during the high season over the first two months, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the United States, with each market recording cumulative arrivals of more than 200,000.