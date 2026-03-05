Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand down in first two months of 2026

THURSDAY, MARCH 05, 2026

Thailand welcomed 6.54 million international visitors from January 1–February 28, 2026, with China remaining the biggest source market. While the two-month total slipped year on year, February arrivals rose 4.63%, supported by a Chinese New Year travel surge.

  • Thailand welcomed a total of 6,541,710 foreign visitors in the first two months of 2026, a 4.2% decrease compared to the same period last year.
  • Tourism revenue for the two-month period totaled THB 322,595 million, representing a slight year-on-year decline of 0.6%.
  • China was the largest source market, contributing 1,078,089 visitors, with numbers peaking during the Chinese New Year holiday.
  • The top five source markets for tourists remained unchanged, consisting of China, Malaysia, Russia, India, and South Korea.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported that Thailand welcomed a cumulative 6,541,710 foreign visitors in the first two months of 2026, covering January 1–February 28.

That figure was down 4.2% year on year.

Cumulative international-market revenue totalled THB322,595 million, down 0.6% from the same period last year.

The largest inbound market was China, with 1,078,089 visitors.

February was supported by the Chinese New Year, when many Chinese travellers took extended holidays in Thailand.

Arrivals from China peaked at around 30,000 a day on some days before easing to about 14,000 a day, based on travel statistics as of February 28.

Looking at the top five source markets, the group remained unchanged: China, Malaysia, Russia, India and South Korea, respectively.

Long-haul markets also showed solid momentum during the high season over the first two months, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the United States, with each market recording cumulative arrivals of more than 200,000.

Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand down in first two months of 2026

Top 10 foreign visitor source markets to Thailand in the first two months of 2026

  1. China — 1,078,089
  2. Malaysia — 616,835
  3. Russia — 504,756
  4. India — 417,114
  5. South Korea — 312,689
  6. United Kingdom — 242,711
  7. Germany — 235,158
  8. France — 234,158
  9. United States — 221,722
  10. Taiwan — 211,831

Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand down in first two months of 2026

For February 2026 alone, the ministry reported 3,263,802 foreign arrivals, up 4.63% year on year.

Top 10 foreign visitor source markets to Thailand in February 2026

  1. China — 677,768
  2. Malaysia — 313,506
  3. Russia — 231,797
  4. India — 185,930
  5. South Korea — 144,467
  6. France — 120,047
  7. Germany — 119,458
  8. Japan — 116,776
  9. United Kingdom — 114,136
  10. Taiwan — 112,599

Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand down in first two months of 2026

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy