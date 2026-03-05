ERC moves to secure power supply, adds three spot LNG cargoes amid Iran war concerns

Thailand’s Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has approved an urgent adjustment to the country’s fuel procurement plan, adding three spot LNG cargoes scheduled for delivery in March and April 2026, as it steps up measures to protect power system stability amid heightened tensions linked to the Iran war.

Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, Secretary-General of the ERC, said the commission reviewed the situation and potential impacts from unrest in the Middle East during its meeting on March 4, 2026, and agreed to increase spot LNG procurement to ensure sufficient fuel for electricity generation.

He said that after discussions with LNG shippers, the ERC found that some gas sources are located in higher-risk areas and that shipping routes have been affected by regional tensions. To reassure the public and the business sector that Thailand will have enough LNG for power generation, and to support government policy to seek additional or alternative LNG sources to replace supplies from risk areas, the ERC assigned shippers to secure additional LNG to meet national demand.

The move is being carried out under the ERC’s authority under Section 57, paragraph two, of the Energy Industry Act B.E. 2550 (2007), which allows action in cases of occasional natural gas shortages in the interest of national security. Under the provision, the commission can instruct licensees responsible for sourcing and wholesaling natural gas to negotiate with sellers to increase production and procurement, and report the results to the commission.