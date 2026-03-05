US banking giant Morgan Stanley lays off 2,500 staff worldwide

Morgan Stanley, a major Wall Street investment bank, is laying off 2,500 employees across its business lines, despite having just posted its highest-ever profit in 2025.

Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Morgan Stanley has announced global job cuts of around 2,500 positions, or about 3% of its total workforce.

The layoffs are across the bank’s three core businesses — investment banking and trading, wealth management, and investment management — but the bank said the cuts will not affect its financial adviser business.

The workforce reduction follows Morgan Stanley’s report of “record-high” profits last year, and an increase of 32% in compensation for chief executive officer (CEO) Ted Pick.