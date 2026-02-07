U.S. layoffs soar in January, highest in 17 years

In January 2026, the number of layoffs in the United States surged to 108,435, marking the highest level since the 2009 subprime crisis. This increase, which represents a rise of 118% compared to January 2025 and 205% compared to December 2025, highlights a troubling trend in the job market. These figures were revealed by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a leading recruitment firm, in their latest report.

In addition to the surge in layoffs, new hiring also dropped to its lowest point in 17 years, with just 5,306 new positions announced in January. This is the lowest number of new jobs reported in January since Challenger began tracking this data in 2009, during the final stages of the global economic recession that began in 2008.

The new data shows that employers appear to be more cautious in their hiring plans, which could be a signal of the challenging economic outlook for 2026. Despite initial expectations that the labour market would remain stable, it now seems that layoffs are accelerating faster than anticipated.

Andy Challenger, a labour market expert and the company’s chief revenue officer, pointed out that, typically, large layoffs occur in the first quarter of the year, but the January numbers are notably high. This suggests that many layoffs were planned late in 2025 and reflect employers’ pessimistic outlook for the year ahead.