Tourism faces crossroads as 'throwaway' model strains supply chain

The tourism industry is facing a crucial turning point as the 'throwaway' model — characterised by the linear approach of 'take-make-dispose' — causes significant waste and supply chain disruptions. This model, heavily reliant on new resources, has led to fragile supply chains and created pollution from single-use packaging. In response, the circular economy offers an alternative, promoting practices that enable hotels to design sustainable procurement and operations strategies based on three key principles: reducing waste and pollution from the outset, keeping materials in use for longer, and restoring the natural systems that sustain tourist destinations.

While the tourism sector creates 349 million jobs worldwide, over 70% of its environmental footprint occurs during the 'upstream' stages of production and transportation of goods used by hotels. Therefore, transforming procurement systems is essential to minimise widespread environmental impact.

To address these challenges, the Circle Economy organisation, alongside Iberostar hotels and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), launched the white paper 'Towards Circular Hospitality.' This document serves as one of the first frameworks to guide the industry’s transition from a linear to a circular economy. Key takeaways from the report are as follows: