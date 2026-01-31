DOAE launches 30 hubs to reduce agricultural burning and turn waste into income

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DOAE) has announced the establishment of 30 “Green Gain Hubs” across Thailand, aimed at tackling air pollution caused by agricultural burning. This initiative addresses the severe impact on public health, the economy, and the environment, and is also aimed at reducing the negative effects on agricultural production, including soil degradation, high production costs, and lower yields. The project is a key priority for the government, focusing on the northern, northeastern, and central regions, as well as Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

Anchalee Suvachittanont, Director-General of the DOAE, revealed that the department will drive environmentally-friendly farming initiatives in 2026, aligning with national strategies and sustainable growth plans. The goal is to add value to agricultural waste materials, and the Green Gain Hub project will connect farmers with biomass buyers, processors, energy producers, and end-users. The hubs will also assess the feasibility of creating a balanced, strong market mechanism for agricultural waste materials at the community level and promote awareness through “Green Gain Day” events, offering knowledge and technology to reduce burning in farming areas.