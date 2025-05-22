Unlock new circular economy opportunities at PRISM Hackathon 2025

THURSDAY, MAY 22, 2025

Creative minds are invited to join in shaping the future of the circular economy at the PRISM Circular Hackathon 2025.

This innovative platform aims to revolutionise sustainable business by harnessing creative ideas to add value from waste or used materials, unlocking opportunities to create new businesses within the PTT Group and its partners.

The PRISM Circular Hackathon 2025 challenges participants to think differently and act decisively, tackling three key areas:

  • Waste-to-value: transform waste or leftover materials into valuable new products through innovation and value addition.
  • Waste collection and processing: design efficient systems for waste collection, sorting, and management to reduce costs and improve recycling processes.
  • Circular digital solutions: utilise digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance waste management efficiency, minimise losses, and scale sustainable impact.

Participants will take part in workshops and compete in the hackathon to turn their innovative ideas into transformative new businesses. Winners will receive prizes totalling over 240,000 baht, alongside the opportunity to collaborate with the PTT Group.

Eligibility:

  • Students, individuals, startups, or entrepreneurs
  • Apply as a team of three to five people
  • Have creative business ideas with genuine potential for development

Interested participants can apply by scanning the QR code or via this link: https://forms.gle/7FrrqzSYXGdtchBVA. Applications are open from now until June 13, 2025.

For further information, please contact Dr Rittipol Kuntasuwun, Brand Communications Manager at PTT Group, on 08-9407-0760 or email [email protected].

