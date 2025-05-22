Unlock new circular economy opportunities at PRISM Hackathon 2025

This innovative platform aims to revolutionise sustainable business by harnessing creative ideas to add value from waste or used materials, unlocking opportunities to create new businesses within the PTT Group and its partners.
The PRISM Circular Hackathon 2025 challenges participants to think differently and act decisively, tackling three key areas:
Participants will take part in workshops and compete in the hackathon to turn their innovative ideas into transformative new businesses. Winners will receive prizes totalling over 240,000 baht, alongside the opportunity to collaborate with the PTT Group.
Eligibility:
Interested participants can apply by scanning the QR code or via this link: https://forms.gle/7FrrqzSYXGdtchBVA. Applications are open from now until June 13, 2025.
For further information, please contact Dr Rittipol Kuntasuwun, Brand Communications Manager at PTT Group, on 08-9407-0760 or email [email protected].