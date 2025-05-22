Unlock new circular economy opportunities at PRISM Hackathon 2025

Eligibility:

Students, individuals, startups, or entrepreneurs

Apply as a team of three to five people

Have creative business ideas with genuine potential for development

Interested participants can apply by scanning the QR code or via this link: https://forms.gle/7FrrqzSYXGdtchBVA. Applications are open from now until June 13, 2025.

For further information, please contact Dr Rittipol Kuntasuwun, Brand Communications Manager at PTT Group, on 08-9407-0760 or email [email protected].