Bangkok, PTT, and Family Transport Introduce a New Urban Oasis by Prem Prachakon Canal

Visitors can also enjoy the "Dancing Fountain Show," a mesmerizing water display choreographed to music and lights. For those looking to seek blessings and good fortune, the event features a special prayer session at the Thapthim Shrine and the Chinese Shrine, where fortune tellers from the Thai Astrological Association will be available for consultations. Registration for these sessions is required, with scheduled times at 3:15 PM, 4:15 PM, and 5:00 PM for Thapthim Shrine and 3:30 PM, 4:30 PM, and 5:30 PM for the Chinese Shrine.

Enhancing to the lively atmosphere, the event also offers live music performances by young musicians, art workshops led by professional artists, and a Kids’ Zone, featuring fun activities with the beloved character Godji, along with an adorable parade. Visitors can also browse through a vibrant market filled with handcrafted goods, indulge in delicious treats from Michelin-starred restaurants and eateries owned by celebrities.

Attendees must present an E-Ticket (QR Code), which can be obtained after registering via Eventpop. The QR code can be displayed digitally or printed and shown at the event’s registration booth in exchange for a wristband for entry. The registration process is as follows:

1. Sign up or log in to your Eventpop account using your full name and a valid email address.

2. Users can register for an unlimited number of tickets.

3. Each order can secure up to four tickets.

4. Once registered, an E-Ticket (QR Code) will be sent via email and stored in My Wallet on Eventpop.

5. If you can no longer attend, you may transfer your ticket to someone else through the system. Ticket transfers close 48 hours before the event begins.

In addition to the main event activities, certain exclusive experiences require on-site registration due to limited availability. These include:

Prem Prachakon Canal Cruise – A 30-minute boat tour available at 4:00 PM, 4:45 PM, and 5:30 PM. Registration opens one hour before each departure at the designated booth.

Tubtim Shrine Blessing Ceremony – A spiritual offering for good fortune, held at 3:15 PM, 4:15 PM, and 5:00 PM. Registration is required one hour before each session.

Chinese Shrine Blessing for the Year of the Snake – A ceremonial prayer session at 3:30 PM, 4:30 PM, and 5:30 PM, with registration opening one hour before each session.

Visitors can travel to the event via multiple transportation options:

Red Line Skytrain – Alight at Thung Song Hong Station and take a short walk to the park.

Free Shuttle Service – Available from Central Ladprao and MOCA Museum to the event venue.

Private Vehicles – Free parking is available at the event site and ENCO Terminal (ENTER).

