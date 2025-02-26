Bangkok, PTT, and Family Transport Introduce a New Urban Oasis by Prem Prachakon Canal

The event was presided over by Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, President and CEO of PTT Public Company Limited, alongside Mr. Chavalit Metayaprapas, Managing Director of Family Transport (2002) Co., Ltd. The launch took place at the Premprachavanarak Commemorative Park in Laksi District.
The Premprachavanarak Park, located along Prem Prachakon Canal, officially opened with a grand celebration, marking the creation of a new urban green space in the heart of Bangkok. This park is designed as a new "lung" for the city, offering a serene escape where visitors can relax and immerse themselves in nature. To celebrate its opening, a three-day festival titled "Magical Premprachavanarak" is being held from February 7 to 9, 2025, between 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM, with full public access beginning February 10, 2025.
More than just a park launch, the event features a diverse lineup of entertainment and activities for all ages. Visitors can experience the "Chollavitee Theerapat" Exhibition, an insightful tribute to the history and development of water-based communities, as well as "The Royal River: The Musical," an extravagant stage performance accompanied by a 3D mapping projection on a banyan tree—a first-of-its-kind spectacle in Thailand.
One of the event highlights is the "Prem Prachakon Canal Cruise" in collaboration with Family Transport, offering a journey through the history and local culture of the canal. The boat tours, available three times a day at 4:00 PM, 4:45 PM, and 5:30 PM, require on-site registration an hour before departure.
Visitors can also enjoy the "Dancing Fountain Show," a mesmerizing water display choreographed to music and lights. For those looking to seek blessings and good fortune, the event features a special prayer session at the Thapthim Shrine and the Chinese Shrine, where fortune tellers from the Thai Astrological Association will be available for consultations. Registration for these sessions is required, with scheduled times at 3:15 PM, 4:15 PM, and 5:00 PM for Thapthim Shrine and 3:30 PM, 4:30 PM, and 5:30 PM for the Chinese Shrine.
Enhancing to the lively atmosphere, the event also offers live music performances by young musicians, art workshops led by professional artists, and a Kids’ Zone, featuring fun activities with the beloved character Godji, along with an adorable parade. Visitors can also browse through a vibrant market filled with handcrafted goods, indulge in delicious treats from Michelin-starred restaurants and eateries owned by celebrities.
Attendees must present an E-Ticket (QR Code), which can be obtained after registering via Eventpop. The QR code can be displayed digitally or printed and shown at the event’s registration booth in exchange for a wristband for entry. The registration process is as follows:
1. Sign up or log in to your Eventpop account using your full name and a valid email address.
2. Users can register for an unlimited number of tickets.
3. Each order can secure up to four tickets.
4. Once registered, an E-Ticket (QR Code) will be sent via email and stored in My Wallet on Eventpop.
5. If you can no longer attend, you may transfer your ticket to someone else through the system. Ticket transfers close 48 hours before the event begins.
In addition to the main event activities, certain exclusive experiences require on-site registration due to limited availability. These include:
#GreenBangkok #SafeCommunity #SustainableLiving #MagicalPremprachavanarak #GreenBangkok #CulturalBangkok #DiscoverBangkok #BangkokNature #ExploreBangkok #BangkokEvents #WeekendInBangkok