PTT readies THB16 billion for share buyback in six months

National oil and gas conglomerate PTT has announced a share buyback programme of 470 million shares worth 16 billion baht from March 24 to September 23.

Kongkrapan Intarajang, PTT’s chief executive and president, informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) of the PTT board’s decision on Thursday (March 20) to buy back the company’s shares under the financial management programme (treasury stock).

The number of shares to be repurchased is not more than 470 million, which does not exceed 1.65% of all shares sold, by means of automatic order matching (AOM) through the SET's trading system.

The share buyback period is set at no longer than 6 months, from March 24 to September 23, 2025.

PTT explained the reasons for share buyback as to effectively manage the company's excess liquidity, increase return on equity and net profit per share, and build confidence among investors and shareholders about the company's strong financial status and profit-making capability.