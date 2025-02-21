PTT invests 25 billion baht in 2025 in infrastructure to boost business

This investment is significant to enhance PTT's business potential and generate income while benefiting investors and the public, he said.
The investment amount is slightly lower than last year's 26 billion baht, as the strategy shifts toward more cost-effective investments that yield high returns.
Regarding the business restructuring progress, PTT has recently ceased its electric vehicle (EV) business to reallocate funds into strengthening its core expertise and expanding partnerships in refining and petroleum exploration. Negotiations are currently underway, and PTT expects to reach a conclusion soon.
As for rumours of merging subsidiaries, including PTT Global Chemical (GC), Thai Oil (TOP), and IRPC, PTT confirms that these reports are untrue and likely stem from miscommunication.
Kongkrapan also discussed the global economic situation, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicting global GDP growth at 3.3% and Thailand's economy growing at 2.9%. He mentioned the potential impacts of US President Donald Trump's policies on trade, currency, and interest rates, emphasizing that PTT would closely monitor these factors for investment and overall management decisions.
Regarding global energy issues and Trump's reduced focus on clean energy, Kongkrapan stated that PTT would not be negatively impacted, as the world continues to shift toward clean energy. Therefore, PTT remains committed to carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen initiatives as part of its ongoing plan.
Regarding the policy on reducing electricity prices by adjusting the gas price (Pool Gas) to lower electricity costs from May to August by 40 satang, PTT has not yet been coordinated by the Ministry of Energy. However, in 2023, PTT supported the gas price reduction to lower electricity costs, as well as supported energy prices, such as NGV and LPG, with an approximate amount of 28 billion baht.
He also provided an update on PTT's performance in 2024, stating that PTT and its subsidiaries recorded revenue from sales of 3.090 billion baht, a 1.7% decrease, and a net profit of 90 billion baht, down 19.6%. The decline was mainly due to the reduction in sales revenue from international trading, despite an increase in refined oil and LNG sales volume.
The natural gas business also saw a decrease in revenue, as average sale prices dropped in line with Pool Gas prices. Additionally, the oil and retail trading businesses experienced a decline in revenue due to lower sales projections. However, the gas separation plant business saw increased sales volume and prices, as well as the gas pipeline business, which had higher revenue from customers' pipeline reservations and growing power plants.
In contrast, the exploration and production petroleum business saw an increase in revenue, despite a decrease in average sale prices.