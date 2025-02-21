PTT invests 25 billion baht in 2025 in infrastructure to boost business

This investment is significant to enhance PTT's business potential and generate income while benefiting investors and the public, he said.

The investment amount is slightly lower than last year's 26 billion baht, as the strategy shifts toward more cost-effective investments that yield high returns.

Regarding the business restructuring progress, PTT has recently ceased its electric vehicle (EV) business to reallocate funds into strengthening its core expertise and expanding partnerships in refining and petroleum exploration. Negotiations are currently underway, and PTT expects to reach a conclusion soon.

As for rumours of merging subsidiaries, including PTT Global Chemical (GC), Thai Oil (TOP), and IRPC, PTT confirms that these reports are untrue and likely stem from miscommunication.

Kongkrapan also discussed the global economic situation, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicting global GDP growth at 3.3% and Thailand's economy growing at 2.9%. He mentioned the potential impacts of US President Donald Trump's policies on trade, currency, and interest rates, emphasizing that PTT would closely monitor these factors for investment and overall management decisions.