Three women selected as rice ambassadors at rice awareness forum in Yangon

The forum was held on December 24 at the Melia Hotel in Yangon. It opened with a keynote address by MRF Chairman U Ye Min Aung and featured a panel discussion involving artists and rice traders.
The event aimed to improve public understanding of rice, including pricing, quality standards, and consumer awareness. “We want people to have better knowledge about rice—fair prices, genuine products, and good quality.
This program was designed to help women, in particular, gain more knowledge about rice,” U Ye Min Aung said.
More than 35 women from various townships in the Yangon Region participated in a written examination on rice-related knowledge. The top 20 scorers advanced to an oral round, after which prizes were awarded to the winners.
Based on the highest scores in the oral examination, three participants were selected as Rice Ambassadors and received awards.
Those appointed as Rice Ambassadors are expected to share rice-related knowledge, including quality and pricing information, within their local communities as part of the federation’s public awareness initiative.
The forum was attended by representatives from the Yangon Regional Government, the Regional Consumer Affairs Department, the Myanmar Rice Federation, affiliated rice associations, and artists.
Organisers said similar rice awareness forums and Rice Ambassador selection programs are also being planned for Mandalay.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network