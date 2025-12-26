Gold, silver and platinum surge to fresh peaks after Christmas closure

Global precious metals jumped to fresh record highs on Friday, (December 26), after markets reopened following the Christmas holiday, driven by momentum-based speculation, thin year-end liquidity and expectations that the Fed (US Federal Reserve) will keep cutting interest rates next year amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Spot gold climbed as much as 1.2% to a new all-time high of US$4,530.60 per ounce before easing to around US$4,504.79 by 11.23am.

US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.7% to US$4,535.20.

Spot silver surged to a fresh record of US$75.14 per ounce before pulling back to around US$74.56 in late morning trade, still up about 3.6%.

Spot platinum jumped as much as 7.8% to US$2,393.40 per ounce after touching an intraday record of US$2,429.98.

Palladium rose 5.2% to US$1,771.14 after hitting a three-year high the previous day.

Overall, all major precious metals were on track to finish the week higher.