BoT targets inflows and gold app trading as baht surge bites

“If we were to buy or sell dollars to reverse the price trend or to peg the rate, we cannot do that. But we can reduce volatility. In the second half of the year, we have done this very intensively,” he said.

On capital flows, he said the main issue is funds entering Thailand for investment. The BoT does not see clear signs of the type of currency speculation seen in the past, but it has seen inflows into long-term bonds. Overall, the BoT cannot block such inflows—for example through tax measures—because it would immediately affect the capital market. What it can do, he said, is improve the rules for bringing foreign currency into Thailand."

Vitai said the BoT had also examined whether the baht’s appreciation was linked to gold. Over the past three to four months, the BoT had discussed gold imports and exports, but deeper analysis found that transactions linked to gold sales through mobile applications were having a strong impact on the exchange rate.

He explained the mechanism: when investors sell gold for baht via an app, gold shops then sell the gold overseas to hedge their position (square position), receiving US dollars. When those dollars are then sold to buy baht back, it creates additional pressure for the baht to appreciate.

“During the periods when the baht strengthened sharply, dollar selling driven by gold transactions accounted for as much as 40–60% of total dollar selling across the country,” he said, adding that this type of speculation does not benefit GDP or overall economic growth.