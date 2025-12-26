Border trade slumps for seventh straight month as Thai-Cambodian tensions wipe out November crossings



Transit trade to third countries grows

Transit trade to third countries in November 2025 totalled 82,064 million baht, up 21.1%. Exports were 34,518 million baht, up 1.6%, and imports were 47,546 million baht, up 40.7%.

Transit trade to China was the largest at 44,420 million baht, up 19.2%, followed by Singapore and Vietnam at 13,161 million baht (up 48.6%) and 10,578 million baht (up 80.2%) respectively.

Key transit export items in November 2025 were hard disk drives (7,321 million baht), computers and other equipment (2,818 million baht), and telephones and related equipment (2,083 million baht).

For the first 11 months of 2025, transit trade totalled 947,403 million baht, up 23.6%, with exports of 498,347 million baht (up 22.7%) and imports of 449,056 million baht (up 24.7%).



DFT: border contraction offsets transit gains

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, said that while transit trade grew strongly in November 2025, up 21.1%, border trade shrank for a seventh consecutive month, down 25.5%, pulling overall border and transit trade back into contraction at -4.5%.

She said border trade with Myanmar remained sharply lower (down 16%) due to restrictions on exports and imports between Thailand and Myanmar that are still in force, while Thai-Cambodian border trade fell to zero because of the security situation.

Transit exports to Singapore and Vietnam continued to expand, rising 54.6% and 17.5% respectively. Key transit exports to Singapore included telephones and related equipment (2,013 million baht), computers and other equipment (1,897 million baht), and jet engines and other turbines (1,440 million baht). Key transit exports to Vietnam included flavoured mineral water and soft drinks such as energy drinks (1,194 million baht), other livestock products (for example live cattle and buffalo) (636 million baht), and hard disk drives (265 million baht).

Arada said full-year border and transit trade in 2025 is expected to meet the target of 1.85 trillion baht. For 2026, the target is 1.9 trillion baht, about 2.7% higher than the 2025 target.